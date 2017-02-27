Hero Taco Truck Serves Hungry Commuters Stuck in Traffic Jam

Not all heroes wear capes — especially for commuters in Seattle stuck in a massive traffic jam Monday morning.

According to Q13 Fox , a tanker truck carrying propane rolled over and closed all lanes of the I-5 and I-90 freeways, leaving drivers in quite the gridlock. Tacos El Tajin , a local Seattle food truck, decided to make the best of the situation and opened for business despite the traffic closure, reports Q13 Fox .

Hungry passengers praised Tacos El Tajin. One customer posted a photo of his burrito to Facebook with the caption "It saved my life, we were starving." Another commuter, Rachel McQuade, sent a picture and video to Q13 captioned, "Best business – they were very nice and happy!! They are taking debit cards!!"

See the full post below.