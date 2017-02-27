Hero Taco Truck Serves Hungry Commuters Stuck in Traffic Jam

Not all heroes wear capes — especially for commuters in Seattle stuck in a massive traffic jam Monday morning.
According to Q13 Fox, a tanker truck carrying propane rolled over and closed all lanes of the I-5 and I-90 freeways, leaving drivers in quite the gridlock. Tacos El Tajin, a local Seattle food truck, decided to make the best of the situation and opened for business despite the traffic closure, reports Q13 Fox.
Hungry passengers praised Tacos El Tajin. One customer posted a photo of his burrito to Facebook with the caption "It saved my life, we were starving." Another commuter, Rachel McQuade, sent a picture and video to Q13 captioned, "Best business – they were very nice and happy!! They are taking debit cards!!"
See the full post below.