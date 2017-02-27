While many Oscars viewers may have been hoping for a glimpse of Andrew Garfield chatting with former flame Emma Stone, it turns out the Hacksaw Ridge star's most swoon-worthy interaction of the night was actually with Lion's leading man Dev Patel.
A shot of the two Best Actor nominees fondly embracing at the awards show quickly began making the Internet rounds Sunday, prompting fans of the pair to tweet out hilarious captions for the moment. "Get you someone who looks at you the way Dev Patel looks at Andrew Garfield," one Twitter user joked.
See the best reactions below.