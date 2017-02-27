From left: Dev Patel at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Feb 26, 2017; Andrew Garfield at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Feb 26, 2017

From left: Dev Patel at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Feb 26, 2017; Andrew Garfield at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Feb 26, 2017 Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Dev Patel's Oscars Bromance Is Giving the Internet All the Feelings

While many Oscars viewers may have been hoping for a glimpse of Andrew Garfield chatting with former flame Emma Stone , it turns out the Hacksaw Ridge star's most swoon-worthy interaction of the night was actually with Lion's leading man Dev Patel.

A shot of the two Best Actor nominees fondly embracing at the awards show quickly began making the Internet rounds Sunday, prompting fans of the pair to tweet out hilarious captions for the moment. "Get you someone who looks at you the way Dev Patel looks at Andrew Garfield," one Twitter user joked.

See the best reactions below.

Get you someone who looks at you the way Dev Patel looks at Andrew Garfield. pic.twitter.com/ATW3w9onSh - tessa (@sherlockify) February 27, 2017

1) let andrew garfield kiss another man at this award show

2) let it be dev patel - ASYA (@communistbabe) February 27, 2017

la la land but with dev patel and andrew garfield - luisa 🍃 (@sapphicyvi) February 27, 2017

andrew garfield and dev patel (2017), oil on canvas, artist god himself pic.twitter.com/ifBI2PkSVO - ㅤㅤㅤ (@rebeIcassian) February 27, 2017

Dev Patel and Andrew Garfield embracing eachother i'm dead pic.twitter.com/22utIZqYv6 - hannah (@Hannnahchilders) February 27, 2017

Dev Patel longingly looking into Andrew Garfield's eyes.

I've had this dream before #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FFQLMGETKY - Katie Ferguson (@KatieRoseFerg) February 27, 2017