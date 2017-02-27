spaceSpaceX Will Take Two People on a Private Trip to the Moon in 2018
Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, introduces the SpaceX Dragon V2 spaceship at the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., May 29, 2014.
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Blames Best Picture Oscar Mix-Up on Politics
Jordan Horowitz, Warren Beatty
OpinionBest Picture Winner Moonlight Is a Window Into Florida's Past
Moonlight
CourtsFederal Court Denies Request To Put Hold On President Trump's Travel Ban Case
Karen Shore holds up a sign outside of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. A panel of appeals court judges reviewing President Donald Trump's travel ban hammered away Tuesday at the federal government's arguments that the states cannot challenge the order. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-FILM-BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Welsh actor Luke Evans poses upon arrival at the UK launch of the film "Beauty and the Beast" in London on February 23, 2017. / AFP / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images) BEN STANSALL—AFP/Getty Images
movies

Watch a New Clip From Beauty and the Beast Featuring Gaston and LeFou

9:07 PM UTC

Excitement continues to build for the March 17 release of Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake—so thankfully, the team behind the film has teased fans with a snippet of one of the musical numbers. Starring Josh Gad (of Frozen fame, for his role as the sentient snowman Olaf) as LeFou and Luke Evans as the incorrigibly self-satisfied hunter Gaston, the raucous song-and-dance number offers a peek at what to expect in the small French town that Emma Watson's Belle calls home.

We've had advance looks at Watson and the Beast (as played by Dan Stevens), and a fresh version of the classic theme song—sung by John Legend and Ariana Grande—is now available to listen to. But we've had less insight into Belle's chief suitor and his trusty sidekick, who hams it up here in proper musical form. Take a look at the energetic tavern scene, below.

