Welsh actor Luke Evans poses upon arrival at the UK launch of the film "Beauty and the Beast" in London on February 23, 2017. / AFP / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images) BEN STANSALL—AFP/Getty Images

Excitement continues to build for the March 17 release of Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake—so thankfully, the team behind the film has teased fans with a snippet of one of the musical numbers. Starring Josh Gad (of Frozen fame, for his role as the sentient snowman Olaf) as LeFou and Luke Evans as the incorrigibly self-satisfied hunter Gaston, the raucous song-and-dance number offers a peek at what to expect in the small French town that Emma Watson's Belle calls home.

We've had advance looks at Watson and the Beast ( as played by Dan Stevens ), and a fresh version of the classic theme song—sung by John Legend and Ariana Grande —is now available to listen to. But we've had less insight into Belle's chief suitor and his trusty sidekick, who hams it up here in proper musical form. Take a look at the energetic tavern scene, below.