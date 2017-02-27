HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Justin Timberlake Really Blessed the Internet By Photobombing Jessica Biel and Emma Stone

Justin Timberlake always seems really hyped up to be on a red carpet. At Sunday's Oscars , that energy was at an even higher fever pitch than ever, given that he would soon kick off Hollywood's biggest night with a live performance of his inescapable Oscar-nominated Trolls tune "Can't Stop the Feeling."

It looks like he got out some of his excess butterflies by being, well, a little goofy. While his his wife and fellow actress Jessica Biel posed flawlessly for the flashbulbs—looking like an Oscar statuette herself in a shimmering gold gown, utterly unfazed by the surrounding activity and glamor—Timberlake popped up behind her in a classic photobomb. The result: hilarious memes of the lurking Timberlake.

men faving tweets of women they’ve never interacted with before pic.twitter.com/8N7eaX9jEQ - jeff in real life (@thecultureofme) February 27, 2017

When someone asks you about an NSYNC reunion. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lBRNB6ykX9 - Michael Blackmon 💫 (@blackmon) February 27, 2017

'I'm so tired,' Jessica Biel says to herself after every red carpet with Justin Timberlake. pic.twitter.com/3QzLIosTXf - Jordan (@JordanApps) February 27, 2017

Me whenever I find myself at the same location as Justin Timberlake#Oscars pic.twitter.com/6WQGVYqra0 - Gregory Hicks (@GregoryMHicks) February 27, 2017

In fact, JT was on a photobomb roll on Sunday night, also creeping up over Best Actress winner Emma Stone 's shoulder while she attempted to answer interview questions.

And finally, the former boy bander gave us this expressive reaction GIF during Jimmy Kimmel's monologue.

Stay classy, Justin.