the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Donald Trump's Address to Congress, SpaceX's Moon Trip and Mardi Gras

1:38 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

President Trump to address Congress

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a critical speech to Congress tonight. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the “theme will be the renewal of the American spirit.” Trump is expected to give his remarks about 9 p.m. E.T. Watch his speech live here.

Plane crashes into California homes, kills 3

At least three people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane crashed into a pair of homes in California yesterday. Three of the five passengers on the plane died.

Liberian Ebola fighter dies in childbirth

Salome Karwah, one of the Ebola fighters who was named TIME’s 2014 Person of the Year for helping patients in West Africa, has died from complications in childbirth. Karwah had survived the disease that killed both her parents and several family members.

SpaceX to send two people to the moon

SpaceX will take two paying citizens on a private trip around the moon next year, the company announced. It would be the first time in 45 years that humans returned to deep space. SpaceX said they will “travel faster and further into the Solar System than any before them.”

Also:

The Minnesota police officer who shot Philando Castile has pleaded not guilty.

Trader Joe's has recalled some apple sauces because they may contain “glass pieces.”

Former President George W. Bush’s new book of oil paintings is now on sale.

New Orleans marks the 160th anniversary of its first Mardi Gras parade today.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

