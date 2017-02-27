IconsThe Story Behind an Iconic and Sultry Portrait of Elizabeth Taylor
Trump Tower Climber
A man attempting to scale Trump Tower talks with a New York police officer through a window that was broken out by police on Aug. 10, 2016. Julie Jacobson—AP
Trump Tower

Man Who Scaled Trump Tower Pleads Guilty, But Gets No Jail Time

8:24 PM UTC

The man who scaled over 20 stories of Trump Tower in New York City last summer pleaded guilty Monday to disorderly conduct and reckless engagement charges, but thanks to a plea deal, he will likely not face jail time.

Stephen Rogata's plea agreement requires him to receive mental health treatment, and he must remain enrolled in college or work 20 hours per week for the next year, a ccording to local reports. He is also required to stay away from both President Trump and Trump Tower, among other requirements. If he doesn't satisfy the conditions, he could go to jail for a year.

Rogata’s attorney, Paul Schechtman, confirmed the details of the plea agreement.

“I am pleased the district attorney’s office gave the case such careful consideration and gave Stephen the prospect of leading his life without a criminal record,” Schechtman said.

Rogata was arrested last August after he used suction cups to scale Trump Tower. In a video on YouTube, he said he climbed the tower to try to get the attention of Trump, who was then the Republican presidential nominee. “If I had sought this via conventional means, I would be much less likely to have success,” Rogata said at the time.

