Watch Live: President Trump Addresses Congress for the First Time

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House February 27, 2017 Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House February 27, 2017 Washington, DC. Pool—Getty Images

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first address to Congress on Tuesday.

Trump was expected to preview his message during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday morning. The President is expected to deliver an optimistic and forward-looking speech that's big on ideas but short on how things will actually get done. Trump's speech comes shortly before the official release of his first budget, which will reportedly include a proposal for a $54 billion increase in defense spending.

Congressional Democrats are ready to counter-program the President, with some planning to bring guests from immigrant communities and other groups that have felt marginalized by Trump's initial weeks in office.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.