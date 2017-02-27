Powerhouse singer Ariana Grande kicks off a cheeky and frank conversation about sexuality with her new music video for "Everyday" featuring Future . The video, an unabashed celebration of public displays of affection, stars a diverse set of couples—across different ages, sexual orientations, body types and races—getting after it while Grande, in an oversized puffy jacket, watches with approval.

From a casual laundromat encounter to some steamy action on a public bus, Grande and Future make a statement about normalizing all kinds of pairings. While other onlookers in the video seem a little shocked by the taboos getting broken—sometimes very close to their faces—Grande cheerleads for the bold expressions of love (or, at least, lust). She's been an advocate for a sex-positive attitude for some time now, and this video takes the message to the next level.

"Anytime, anywhere, baby boy, I can misbehave," she sings in the track. Watch her endorse all kinds of public displays of sexual affection, above.