AccidentThree Dead, Two Others Injured as Small Plane Plunges into California Homes
MalaysiaMalaysia to Charge Two Women for the Airport Murder of Kim Jong Nam
SKOREA-NKOREA-MALAYSIA-POLITICS-KIM-BROTHER
awardsWatch Jimmy Kimmel's Take on the Oscars Best Picture Gaffe
89th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage
CrimeGeorgia Pair Sentenced to Prison for Perpetrating Hate Crime at Black Child's Birthday Party
Birthday Party Racial Slurs
President Donald Trump Meets With Economic Advisors
U.S. President Donald Trump discusses the federal budget in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump

How to Watch President Trump's First Address to Congress Online

10:00 AM UTC

President Donald Trump will deliver his first joint address before Congress on Tuesday.

The address, which is technically not a "State of the Union" because he has not been in office for a full year, is set to kick off at 9 p.m. E.T. The White House will stream the speech live, as will C-SPAN and YouTube. You can also watch the speech here on Time.com and on TIME's Facebook page.

The President will preview his speech in an interview with Fox News that will air on Tuesday morning. The White House has said the speech will be an optimistic outline of the President's agenda, highlighting what he's already done in office and previewing his first budget proposal.

Trump has had a busy first month in office. He has released a flurry of executive orders, including a ban on travel to the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim countries that is currently tied up in court, and another toughening immigration enforcement policies. The President also faced the resignation of his National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and had a nominee for his Cabinet drop out of consideration.

Trump will face some light trolling from Democratic members of Congress during the address, some of whom have invited immigrants, refugees and others to join them in the chamber.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME