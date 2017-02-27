Lion's Adorable Star Sunny Pawar Had the Best Time at the Oscars and This Is Proof

Sunny Pawar , the tiny, adorable star of Lion , attended the Academy Awards for first time on Sunday night but his newbie status didn't prevent him from stealing the show.

While Jimmy Kimmel wisely enlisted the young actor to help him with a skit during the ceremony that included recreating the famous Lion King scene with Pawar as Simba and ended with candy falling from the ceiling, Pawar needed no help in winning over the hearts of Hollywood's elite.

On the red carpet, Pawar met awards show hero Chrissy Teigen, who fulfilled her dream of finally meeting little Sunny after seeing him in Lion .

'Lion' is so good. Beautifully shot. And I muuuuust find young Saroo (Sunny Pawar) come award season. I will not stop until I kiss that face - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2016

seven seconds that demonstrate why everyone loves @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/DFfwZHw2FV - shauna (@goldengateblond) February 27, 2017

He also hung out with Andrew Garfield, who couldn't contain his excitement about hanging out with the rising star.

Andrew Garfield couldn't resist getting a pic with #Lion's Sunny Pawar, and we can't blame him. 💜 Too adorable! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dAs5nRydRF - EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 27, 2017

Pawar also wanted credit where credit is due when it came to his work on Lion – he told a reporter that he taught Dev Patel Hindi.

Sunny Pawar, the adorable kid from #Lion, thinks Dev Patel owes him some credit if he wins tonight #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GOGfFZK7up - Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

Dev Patel, for his part, had no shortage of affection for his young co-star during the show.

I just want someone to look at me like Dev Patel looks at Sunny Pawar pic.twitter.com/YgCyAJLxAf - Suda (@hennynutcheerio) February 27, 2017

Pawar also got a co-sign from none other than Samuel L. Jackson, who contended that Pawar should have received the Best Actor award.

This is who Should Have Won Best Actor tonight, Sunny Pawar of Lion! Totally Killed It!! A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:31am PST

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/836012779215650816