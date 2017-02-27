The Internet Is Turning Ryan Gosling Whispering at the Oscars Into the Most Hilarious Memes

After Jimmy Kimmel invited a group of tourists on a Hollywood bus tour into the 2017 Oscars ceremony Sunday night, several actors seated in the front of the Dolby Theatre stood up to introduce themselves to the surprised fans. One of these A-listers was none other than Ryan Gosling , who, of course, almost immediately did something the Internet deemed worthy of turning into a meme.

As the La La Land star — who was nominated for Best Actor — leaned in to whisper something to a woman clutching a selfie stick, she made a particularly shocked face — a moment that has since gone viral.

gosling literally had her SHOOK and ready to dump her fiancé on live television lmao #oscars pic.twitter.com/v4KSO8ABFY - joe malunda™ (@maloonds) February 27, 2017

Twitter users quickly began poking fun at the shot with hilarious captions spoofing everything from movies to sports to the now-infamous Best Picture mix-up .

GOSLING: Jar Jar is the best Star Wars character. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CcHKNEvJKS - Death Star PR (@DeathStarPR) February 27, 2017

GOSLING: Darth Sidious is Emperor Palpatine pic.twitter.com/78PjGOH52v - Benjamin Bornstein (@THE_BOOMSTEIN) February 27, 2017

'i actually didn't write allie every day for a year.' pic.twitter.com/99nyhumiQy - Kayla Yandoli (@kaylayandoli) February 27, 2017

Gosling: The dog dies at the end of Marley and Me pic.twitter.com/Y7WjJfTmFw - Josh the Memelord (@PyrrhonWheatley) February 27, 2017

GOSLING: I saved jazz music. pic.twitter.com/iUWbUqTbjk - Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) February 27, 2017

“Emma Watson and Miles Teller originally passed on La La Land' pic.twitter.com/MqIXiqcbdh - Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 27, 2017

'The Falcons blew a 28-3 lead.' pic.twitter.com/jm92rBwMzK - Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 27, 2017

“On second down! All they had to do was kneel twice and kick a field goal.' pic.twitter.com/AHJ9xDYJs4 - Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 27, 2017

I know who has Tom Brady's jersey. pic.twitter.com/skkNxK3IT4 - Janna Abraham (@SportsPundette) February 27, 2017

“And then they blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals.” pic.twitter.com/1TaQD4zktZ - Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) February 27, 2017

'They traded Demarcus Cousins for basically Buddy Hield and a couple of draft picks.' pic.twitter.com/AYfyMBbeSU - Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 27, 2017

'there are people who don't like crying jordan any more' pic.twitter.com/rICj16IoZz - nick (@nick_pants) February 27, 2017

'What if HACKSAW RIDGE wins Best Picture?' pic.twitter.com/qYUNg9GbLl - Robert Kessler (@robertkessler) February 27, 2017

Gosling has officially done it again .