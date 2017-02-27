LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Emma Stone (L) and Brie Larson during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_011 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Emma Stone (L) and Brie Larson during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_011 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT) Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TNT

See Why Brie Larson and Emma Stone Embodied Friendship Goals at the Oscars

Hollywood can be a cutthroat community, with actors competing for a small number of prime roles and opportunities. But for 2016's Best Actress Academy Award winner Brie Larson and 2017's new Best Actress honoree Emma Stone , their friendship transcends competition. Of course, it helps that both young stars have been able to ascend to the heights of Oscar fame, in consecutive years no less.

After Stone took home the prize for playing Mia in La La Land on Sunday night, Larson found her backstage to share an emotional embrace. "You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win," Larson captioned an Instagram upload.

In another video from behind the scenes, Stone breaks into tears. "Oh, now I start to cry," she cry-laughs as she and Larson hug for a long moment. "Wanna go?" Larson finally asks, and they head out together, ostensibly to compare Oscar trophies and continue setting an example as paragons of grace, talent, and beautifully supportive friendship goals.

You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win. @theacademy A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:33pm PST