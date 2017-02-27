Polar Bear: The Photographs That Moved Them Most

Images, whether captured by a satellite, a scientist, an explorer, a photojournalist or an artist, enable us to record, study and reflect on our planet's evolving state.

To raise awareness to the planet's changing climate, melting ice, and its impact on polar bears, a group of scientists and conservationists with the non-profit Polar Bear International have marked February 27 as the International Day of the Polar Bear. They believe that as the amount of sea ice declines, polar bears in the wild are at greater risk of extinction.

Under the Endangered Species Act – which the Trump administration has said they will seek to “modernize" – polar bears are listed as a threatened species.

With recent projections of ice sheets melting at increasing rates, the polar bear’s survival is dependent on the continued existence of sea ice, their natural habitat, which is in rapid decline.

We've asked eight experts to select the pictures that moved them most.

A polar bear dives under Ice, Admiralty Inlet, Alaska. Paul Nicklen Paul Nicklen – Canadian Biologist and Wildlife Photographer This photo of a polar bear reflected swimming underwater is probably the most popular of my images, and one I hold dear. I hope it helps people learn more about how dangerous climate change is for polar bears. Every year the Arctic Sea ice recedes further and leaves them quite literally swimming for their lives. Many of them drown as they desperately swim farther and farther in the search for food. This is why we founded SeaLegacy as a non-profit ocean conservation with the aim to protect 20% of the oceans by 2020. If we don't create urgency, empathy and immediate action for these animals and their environments, none of these images will mean anything. We need to act, now.

A section of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet with mountains is viewed from a window of a NASA Operation IceBridge airplane, Oct. 28, 2016. Mario Tama—Getty Images Mario Tama – Photojournalist I had the incredible privilege to join the NASA Operation IceBridge team for three science flights over Antarctica aboard their DC-8 airborne science laboratory. The team is studying how polar ice is evolving and was flying a set of 10-12-hour research flights over West Antarctica, departing from southern Chile, at the start of the melt season late last year. I won't forget when one of the observers casually mentioned, as we passed one mountain top peeking through a seemingly endless sea of ice, that much of North America could have appeared this way 15,000 years ago. To wrap your head around that is to understand the importance of the work IceBridge is doing. According to the USGS, nearly 90% of the Earth's ice mass is in Antarctica.

Scientists photographed a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, Nov. 10, 2016, as part of NASA's IceBridge mission, a series of research flights to study polar ice. John Sonntag—NASA John Sontag – NASA's Operation IceBridge Mission Scientist I took that photo while aboard NASA's DC-8 aircraft, flying over the large rift on the Larsen-C ice shelf, on Nov. 10, 2016. We weren't the first to discover the rift (that was done by European colleagues perusing satellite data several weeks prior to our flight.) But we certainly got a good look at it, flying directly over it several times that day at low altitude. When the outboard portion eventually breaks off completely from the ice shelf, it will form a tremendous iceberg, over 100 miles long, 20-30 miles wide, and hundreds of feet thick. We had the rare privilege of seeing that colossal iceberg during the process of its birth.

Pine Island Glacier's floating edge before and after a recent break. The image, at left, was taken Jan. 24, 2017. The image, at right, shows the same area two days later, Jan. 26. About a mile or two of ice appears to have broken off. Jesse Allen—NASA Earth Observatory Jesse Allen – NASA Contractor and Visual Storyteller The Pine Island Glacier is Antarctica's fastest melting glacier. Shown here, A block of ice, roughly a mile or two long, broke off the glacier and floated into the adjacent bay. Icebergs feed into the ocean and when they melt contribute to rising sea levels. Scientists believe that that ice sheets in Antarctica are melting at ever faster rates.

Explorer Fridtjof Nansens follows the footsteps of Swiss explorer Thomas Ulrich crossing the polar ocean, near the North Pole, 2007. Borge Ousland Borge Ousland – Polar Explorer I have seen huge changes on the Polar Ocean since my first expedition to the North Pole in 1990. The ice is 30% thinner now compared to then and also cover much less areas. Hungry polar bears are becoming more aggressive when they get stuck on land with no ice around to hunt seals on.

A polar bear, the main predator of seals, stalks a seal hole in Frans Josef Land, the world's most northern archipelago, now designated as part of the Russian Arctic National Park. Cristina Mittermeier Cristina Mittermeir – Photographer, Writer and Conservationist As masters of their realm, polar bears are the most iconic species in the Arctic. If our efforts to curb climate change fall short, their numbers will continue to decline and we could face the extinction of these mighty hunters in the next 25 years. If there is to be any hope for wildlife and biodiversity, we cannot afford to allow polar bears to slide into oblivion. My hope is that my images are more than a record of their passing and become more like a banner to rally for their protection.