Five Best Ideas

Uber Could Be Doomed

5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Is Uber doomed?

By Ryan Felton in Jalopnik

2. Cosmic rays could be why your phone is on the fritz.

By James Mitchell Crow in Cosmos

3. Your high cholesterol may be genetic — and we might have a way to reverse it.

By Michael Le Page in New Scientist

4. Would you want a dog that was genetically engineered to be healthier?

By Vanessa Bates Ramirez in Singularity Hub

5. Kids thrive on feedback — but not necessarily praise. Are we spoiling them?

By Joanna Pocock in JSTOR Daily

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Follow TIME