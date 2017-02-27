awardsThe Internet Is Flipping for Chrissy Teigen Falling Asleep on John Legend at the Oscars
Model Chrissy Teigen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
PennsylvaniaFBI Launches Hate Crime Investigation Into Jewish Cemetery Vandalism in Philadelphia
US-CEMETERY-JEWISH
awardsLion's Adorable Star Sunny Pawar Had the Best Time at the Oscars and This Is Proof
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Donald TrumpFormer Labor Secretary Nominee Says the 'Left' Brought Him Down
Donald Trump Holds Weekend Meetings In Bedminster, NJ
VIEW GALLERY | 5 PHOTOS
Color portrait of Elizabeth Taylor, Oct. 1948.Philippe Halsman—Halsman Archive
elizabeth-taylor-time-life-magazine-philippe-halsman-02
Color portrait of Elizabeth Taylor, Oct. 1948.
Philippe Halsman—Halsman Archive
1 of 5
Icons

The Story Behind an Iconic and Sultry Portrait of Elizabeth Taylor

8:04 PM UTC

On what would have been Elizabeth Taylor's 85th birthday — the actor, born Feb. 27, 1932, died in 2011 — TIME looks back on one of the most iconic portraits ever captured of her.

Philippe Halsman, the prolific 20th-century portrait photographer, was assigned by LIFE Magazine to photograph Taylor for a profile story. Halsman was no stranger to LIFE: he had been a regular contributor since 1941 who captured the world’s leading figures, from Marilyn Monroe to Alfred Hitchcock to Winston Churchill, for the publication.

In October 1948, Taylor — who was only 16 at the time — arrived in a low-cut dress at Halsman’s New York City portrait studio, which still exists today and is now home to the Halsman Archive. “In my studio Elizabeth was quiet and shy. She struck me as an average teen-ager, except that she was incredibly beautiful,” Halsman reflected in his book Halsman: Sight and Insight.

Halsman had his one-of-a-kind hand-built 4x5 view camera ready to go with both black-and-white and color film.

“On a purely technical level, he pointed out that two sides of my face photographed differently," Taylor would later recall. "One side looked younger; the other more mature. In posing for Halsman, I became instantly aware of my body.”

She also recalled Halsman shouting one particularly memorable instruction for her: “You have bosoms, so stick them out!”

Philippe HalsmanâHalsman Archive
Elizabeth Taylor, facing left, 1948. Philippe Halsman—Halsman Archive 

Taylor had worn her own dazzling earrings but she didn’t wear a necklace. During the sitting, Halsman borrowed his wife Yvonne Halsman’s blue triangle pendant necklace and placed it around Elizabeth’s neck. This subtle decision added a new level of impact to the portrait. The necklace was later passed down to Halsman’s daughter Irene, who still cherishes the keepsake today.

In Taylor’s 1988 autobiography, Elizabeth Takes Off: On Weight Gain, Weight Loss, Self-Image, and Self-Esteem, she described the effect the portrait session had on her self-image: “[Halsman] was the first person to make me look at myself as a woman... After my session with Halsman, I was much more determined to control my screen image. I wanted to look older so I insisted on cutting my hair. In 1949 I went from portraying Amy in Little Women, another child-woman to playing a full-fledged romantic lead in The Conspirator. At barely seventeen, I grew up for all America to see.

LIFE Magazine ran a color portrait, a wider frame with Taylor facing right, in its Feb. 21, 1949 issue.

Courtesy LIFE Archive
Halsman's portrait of Taylor as it originally appeared in color the Feb. 21, 1949 issue of LIFE.  Courtesy LIFE Archive 

Halsman ran into Taylor a few weeks later in Hollywood and when approached by him, she couldn't remember where they had met.

“She could have not hurt me more," he would later reflect. "Her words showed again how important a photograph can be and how unimportant the photographer who made it.”

Philippe Halsman’s work is currently on view at the CaixaForum Madrid in Spain and The Jewish Museum in Moscow.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME