We Finally Know More About Gary From Chicago’s Identity

The Oscars Best Picture flub may dominate headlines, but the moment that really stole the show didn’t involve La La Land , Moonlight , or even a red envelope , but an affable man from Chicago named Gary.

During the show, host Jimmy Kimmel decided to prank a busload of tourists, arranging for them to be walked through the Oscars and meet the stars. One member of the tour group was a man who introduced himself as Gary and he quickly captured the heart of viewers (and Twitter) with his honesty, charm, and unmistakable ease at finding himself in front of an A-list crowd and cameras broadcasting him to the entire world.

During his time on camera, Gary, who was accompanied by his equally affable fiancée Vicki, took selfies with Meryl Streep, touched Mahershala Ali’s Oscar statuette, and was pronounced husband and wife by Vicki’s favorite actor, Denzel Washington. When Kimmel said to Gary: “I feel like you’re ignoring the white celebrities.” Gary coolly responded to Kimmel: “Yes, I am.” Soon, the hashtag #GaryFromChicago was trending on Twitter.

The New York Times had the same question as everyone else, “ Who is Gary from Chicago? ” Now, ABC’s Chicago affiliate has identified him as Gary Alan Cole, and a lot of people want to meet him.

The couple is schedule to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night and, according to ABC 7 , Blackish star Anthony Anderson has offered to marry the Chicago couple on the show, noting that unlike Denzel, he is qualified to perform the ceremony.

Other perks are already beginning to roll in for the couple, too, including free tickets from the Chicago Bulls.

Gary from Chicago! We've got you covered if you want to come to a game! #Oscars - Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2017

Can their own reality show be far behind? Not according to Twitter.

Someone out there give Gary and Vicki a reality TV show. I needit in my life--TV GOLD. #Oscars - Katelyn Nutter (@mskatelynnutter) February 27, 2017