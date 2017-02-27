White HousePresident Trump Proposes a $54 Billion Increase in Defense Spending
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House Feb. 27, 2017 Washington, DC.
awardsThe Absolute Funniest Conspiracy Theories About the Oscars Mix-up
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show
GadgetsThe 20 Tech Accessories Everybody Should Have
George W. BushGeorge W. Bush on President Trump's Russia Ties: 'We Need Answers'
Former US President George W. Bush leaves after the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
democrats

Watch Live: Democrats Hold 'Prebuttal' of President Trump's Address to Congress

3:26 PM UTC

Congressional Democratic leaders will host a press conference responding to President Trump's address to Congress before he even gives the speech.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will host a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss the speech. Pelosi has already been critical of the president, telling ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that the president has done nothing positive in his first month in office.

"He has nothing to show for it but fear in every way," she said.

The conference comes amid reports that House Democrats plan to "troll" the president by inviting guests that have been directly impacted by the president's early policies. Politico reports Democrats have said "that gallery is going to look like America."

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will deliver the official democratic response on Tuesday. Astrid Silva, a dreamer and activist, will deliver a Spanish-language response.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME