Congressional Democratic leaders will host a press conference responding to President Trump's address to Congress before he even gives the speech.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will host a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss the speech. Pelosi has already been critical of the president, telling ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that the president has done nothing positive in his first month in office.

"He has nothing to show for it but fear in every way," she said.

The conference comes amid reports that House Democrats plan to "troll" the president by inviting guests that have been directly impacted by the president's early policies. Politico reports Democrats have said "that gallery is going to look like America."

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will deliver the official democratic response on Tuesday. Astrid Silva, a dreamer and activist, will deliver a Spanish-language response.