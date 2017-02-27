Emergency personnel attends to injured parade watchers after a truck plowed into the crowd enjoying the Krewe of Endymion parade injuring multiple people in the Mid-City section of New Orleans, on Feb. 25, 2017.

At Least 20 Hurt in Float Crash at Rio's Carnival

At least 20 people were hurt after a float crashed during Rio de Janeiro's famous annual Carnival .

During the Carnival's parade, the last float of samba school Paraiso de Tuiuti collided with a fence, trapping and injuring people watching from the stands, the Associated Press reports. A journalist at the event was reportedly left with an exposed fracture.

At least three people were injured seriously, but organizers proceeded with the festivities. Police opened an investigation into what caused the crash, which will focus on one of the float's drivers, police investigator William Lourenco Bezerra said.

The event is thought to be the biggest Carnival in the world and is estimated to attract about a million tourists .

[ AP ]