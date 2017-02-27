Man Who Drove Truck Into Mardi Gras Parade Was Very, Very Drunk

The driver who crashed into a crowd at a Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans over the weekend reportedly had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.

Officials have charged Neilson Rizutto, 25, with two counts of first degree vehicular negligence, reckless operation, and a hit-and-run, according to CNN .

At least 28 people were injured after Rizutto drove into the crowd, including a 3-year-old child . None of the victims suffered from life threatening injuries. At least 21 people were hospitalized as a result of the crash, while seven others were hurt but refused care.

Officials have ruled out terrorism as a motivation for the crash.

[ CNN ]