The Absolute Funniest Conspiracy Theories About the Oscars Mix-up

Millions of Academy Awards viewers got punked when Hollywood veterans Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway declared that La La Land was the Best Picture until—wait a minute—everyone learned that Moonlight had actually won the honor. Before producer Fred Berger could wrap up his thank you, another producer, Jordan Horowitz, cut in with an authoritative " Moonlight has won Best Picture, Moonlight . Best Picture."

PricewaterhouseCoopers—the accounting firm tasked with trying to pass the presenters the envelopes with the actual winners in them—took responsibility and apologized for the mistake . They say they're currently investigating how it all went down, but a simple "mix-up" is not an acceptable explanation for some. That's because one not does mistakenly declare that Moonlight lost to La La Land without ridiculous suspicions of foul play.

How did this happen? The internet has theories. Here are the funniest.

Some users put forth the theory that prank-happy Jimmy Kimmel orchestrated the whole thing.

@jimmykimmel that was a really mean prank - to both La La Land and Moonlight. - Charlie Roxbee (@buy2andsave) February 27, 2017

this was kimmel's best prank tbh - Lana Berry (@Lana) February 27, 2017

Remember his Halloween candy bit ? He's not above temporarily ruining everyone's childhood annually.

Kimmel really upped his prank game from 'sorry I ate your Halloween candy, kid' to 'jk you didn't win the Oscars' - David Pierce (@pierce) February 27, 2017

How do we not suspect Leonardo DiCaprio? He was last seen with Emma Stone's winning card! #Oscars #Kimmel - Karen Hicks (@kyhicks2006) February 27, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel's war with Matt Damon has raged on for years. Throughout Sunday night's affair, the host got plenty of jabs at the We Bought a Zoo actor in.

But Damon didn't snap back nearly as much as he could have, which brings us to an even more sinister alternate theory. This was all about Damon's revenge.

I SO hope this is a Matt Damon prank #Damon2020 - Robby Lattimore (@robbylattimore) February 27, 2017

The oscar mix up with best picture was probably just a prank by Matt Damon to finally win the eternal battle between him and Jimmy Kimmel - Caroline Strickland (@cmstrickland1) February 27, 2017

Was that a Matt Damon prank on @jimmykimmel ... why was he in the stage. Not Warrens fault #Oscars #BestPicture # - NoFilter215 (@MsKie215) February 27, 2017

Theory: Did Matt Damon prank Jimmy Kimmel by giving the wrong envelope to Beatty? Bwahahaha! #Oscars2017 #MerylSaysHi @moonlightmov pic.twitter.com/XeibuVaW1g - Julie Sutton Salek (@tampajulie) February 27, 2017

95% sure this was a revenge prank by Matt Damon to finally get @jimmykimmel back - The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) February 27, 2017

Emma Stone told reporters that she was holding her card when La La Land was declared the Best Picture, fueling the idea that there were duplicates. But before anyone points their fingers at Beatty, there's another suspect in this debacle who's had it too good for too long: Leonardo DiCaprio.

@ithinkmark the card in warren's hand said Emma stone, La La Land. Leonardo DiCaprio gave him the wrong card. - Sabrina Spellman (@HeyItsMani) February 27, 2017

#Oscars Leonardo DiCaprio is holding the card. Emma Stone is not the real winner. Queen Elizabeth II says. 'I see.' I hope Emma has the card pic.twitter.com/zTRCyUnEge - Tracy Brock (@splatpolitics88) February 27, 2017

Plot thickens all the way back to Leonardo https://t.co/VvYo8lmCia - Laura June (@laura_june) February 27, 2017

The Oscars fiasco was Leonardo DiCaprio's fault. He never gave Emma Stone her envelope and it ended up back on stage. Take away his Oscar! - Mitch Pollock (@pollock_mitch) February 27, 2017

Others blamed the Oscars for hopping on the latest mess-with-the-public shocking results.

I really think we're in some break in simulation. Things are just going haywire. NBA final. World Series. Election. Super Bowl. Oscars. - Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) February 27, 2017

What is it with all the surprise endings lately? The elections the Super Bowl & now the Oscars! #Godstryingtotellussomething #dontgotosleep - RenéeEliseGoldsberry (@ReneeGoldsberry) February 27, 2017

This year's Oscars, Super Bowl, and Presidential Election were written by M. Night Shyamalan - Alena Smith (@internetalena) February 27, 2017

A certain director agreed.

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! - M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

Put on your tin foil hat because here's where it gets muddy. Did "good guy" Gosling cut a deal to make the accidental win for La La Land happen?

One user captured this evidence of the leading man revealing his plot to Gary from Chicago's fiancee.