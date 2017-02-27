German Hostage Beheaded in Philippines by Abu Sayyaf Extremists

In this undated image made from militant video and released by SITE Intel Group on Feb. 24, 2017, shows German hostage Jurgen Gustav Kantner at an undisclosed location.

In this undated image made from militant video and released by SITE Intel Group on Feb. 24, 2017, shows German hostage Jurgen Gustav Kantner at an undisclosed location. SITE Intel—AP

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Abu Sayyaf extremists in the Philippines have released a video of the beheading of a German hostage.

The brief video circulated Monday by the SITE Intelligence Group , which monitors jihadi websites, is the first sign that the brutal militants proceeded with their threat to kill Jurgen Gustav Kantner in the southern Philippines after a Sunday ransom deadline lapsed.

The video shows Kantner sitting in a grassy clearing and saying "Now he kill me" shortly before a masked militant beheads him with a curved knife. A few gunmen mutter "Allahu Akbar," or God is great.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said German experts were evaluating the video to determine whether it is authentic, but that if it is, it's "deeply shocking."

"It makes you question what can lead people to commit such a barbaric crime, but at the moment I'm not in a position to say whether the video's authentic."