All the Emotions of That Best Picture Mixup in 4 Pictures

The shocking end to the Oscars elicited a range of emotions—from confusion to celebration—within seconds. Moonlight took home the award for Best Picture, even though La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner. Pictures of those onstage reacting to the flub encompassed how many viewers at home felt after producer Jordan Horowitz broke the news that Moonlight was the real winner.

It began with Warren Beatty's confusion. The actor, who was presenting the award for Best Picture along with his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway, opened the red envelope that was supposed to say Moonlight only to see that it said Emma Stone , who had just won Best Actress for her role in La La Land . He paused, confused, and Dunaway read out the incorrect name.

So here's what happened: they gave Warren Beatty the Best Actress envelope (how?), he got confused, let Faye Dunaway take the fall. I think? pic.twitter.com/y54s51gs9y - Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 27, 2017

Once the news broke, La La Land director Damien Chazelle was captured looking shocked.

when u realize everyone sees through u pic.twitter.com/utndsfcofS - E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 27, 2017

Like everyone watching in the audience and at home, Emma Stone exclaimed, "Oh my God," upon realizing what had happened.

Ryan Gosling appeared to find the whole thing pretty funny—perhaps like many moviegoers who hoped Moonlight would win in the first place.

Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture 'Moonlight' is announced at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/QBRso3yHNJ - AP Images (@AP_Images) February 27, 2017

Finally, the surprise and joy of Moonlight 's cast and crew captured the surprising twist of the way the Oscars unfolded.