Emma Stone Says She was Holding Best Actress Envelope During the Best Picture Mix-Up

Emma Stone, who won best actress in a leading role moments prior to Faye Dunaway incorrectly announcing La La Land as the 2017 best picture winner at Sunday’s Oscars, has clarified several online conspiracy theories suggesting Leonardo DiCaprio mistakenly carried the card announcing her victory offstage, where an unsuspecting Warren Beatty supposedly picked it up.

“I also was holding my Best Actress in a Leading Role card that entire time, so whatever story… I don’t mean to start stuff, but whatever story that was, I had that card,” she told reporters backstage at the Dolby Theatre. “So, I’m not sure that happened.”

After the La La Land producers had already begun their acceptance speeches, show staff rushed the stage with the correct envelope, which contained the name of the actual best picture winner: Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight .

Following the Oscars ceremony, actor Neil Patrick Harris tweeted a screen shot from the telecast, which appears to show Beatty holding an envelope that reads “Best Actress in a Leading Role” before presenting.

Warren Beatty seems to be opening an envelope that says 'Actress in a Leading Role'. He must have been handed the wrong one somehow. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/Rma4wp80aX - Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 27, 2017

Though the gaffe is arguably one of the most shocking Oscar moments of all time, Stone expressed her enthusiasm for the film that ultimately trumped La La Land .

“It was an amazing thing to hear La La Land . I think we all would have loved to win Best Picture. But we are SO excited for Moonlight, ” she said in the Academy press room. “I think it’s one of the best films of all time… But again, God I love Moonlight . I’m so excited. So I think it’s an incredible outcome, but a very strange happening for Oscar history.”

Reporting by Marc Snetiker .

This article originally appeared on Ew.com