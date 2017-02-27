antisemitismPolice Say More Than 100 Jewish Cemetery Headstones Have Been Damaged in Philadelphia
Jewish Cemetery Damage
awardsEmma Stone Says She was Holding Best Actress Envelope During the Best Picture Mix-Up
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
awardsThe Internet Lost It Over the Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up
Jordan Horowitz of La La Land talks with award presenter Warren Beatty and show host Jimmy Kimmel after discovering that Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture instead of La La Land.
awardsSee How the La La Land Stars Reacted When They Found Out They Hadn't Won Best Picture
Ryan Gosling reacts as Moonlight is correctly named Best Picture instead of La La Land at the Oscars, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
awards

What Really Went Down Inside the Oscars After That Best Picture Shock

6:15 AM UTC

If you thought you lost your mind when it was revealed Moonlight actually won the Oscar for Best Picture and not La La Land, then you can only imagine what went down inside the Dolby Theatre.

There was utter shock and confusion throughout the crowd when the dust settled on what will no doubt go down as the most shocking moment in Oscars history and here’s how it all unfolded.

The La La Land cast was in mid-speech accepting the Best Picture award when someone backstage belted out, “Oh my God, it’s not La La Land, it’s Moonlight!”

As seconds went on, the confusion mounted, and the low-level buzz became full-on chaos backstage. Things like, “Oh my f—— God!” and “He’s got the wrong envelope!” could be heard. The feeling was described by one onlooker as “a mix of chaos and disbelief. Jaws are dropped.”

As the drama unfolded, Beatty walked off stage clutching the envelope. “Warren Beatty won’t give up the envelope! Security is coming,” one person says. Someone asks Beatty if he’s okay — he walks ahead and holds the envelope. Faye Dunaway appears totally upbeat and goes over what happened with a friend, and says something about seeing Emma Stone’s name on the card.

One production source was overheard saying, “It was NOT Warren’s fault!”

Ryan Gosling shared a sweet moment with Mahershala Ali backstage and the two talked and shook hands.

About five minutes later, Jimmy came off stage and says, “I don’t know what just happened! I should probably find out … for the rest of my life people are going to ask me about this.”

“Well, that was a history!” one woman in the crowd was overheard saying.

Over at the Lionsgate party for La La Land, gasps were let out as the stunning turning of events unfolded and many of the guests were in complete shock.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME