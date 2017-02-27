See How the La La Land Stars Reacted When They Found Out They Hadn't Won Best Picture

It's perhaps the most shocking moment in Oscars history, and one that will be screen grabbed and memed for eternity: The stars and creators of La La Land were giving their acceptance speeches for Best Picture when Academy Awards producers came onstage to inform them that there was a mixup: Moonlight had in fact won. The La La Land -ers were shocked, to say the least.

A producer informed the crowd that Moonlight was the actual winner and said he would be proud to hand the statue to Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. But pictures of the actors and director absorbing the shock of the mistake quickly circulated on social media.

La La Land star Emma Stone began repeating, "Oh my God, oh my God," as she found out during the acceptance speeches.

Director Damien Chazelle, who had won earlier in the night for best director, was shocked.

when u realize everyone sees through u pic.twitter.com/utndsfcofS - E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 27, 2017

Meanwhile a shot snapped of star Ryan Gosling stifling a stunned laugh spoke a thousand words.