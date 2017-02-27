Watch Emma Stone Thank Ryan Gosling in Her Sweet Oscar Speech

Emma Stone accepts Best Actress for La La Land from Leonardo DiCaprio during the 89th Annual Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Emma Stone won her first Academy Award on Sunday night, taking home the Best Actress Oscar for her role in La La Land .

Stone thanked director Damien Chazelle as well as her co-star: "Ryan Gosling," she said, "thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure." To her crew and her friends, she said, "I'm going to hug the hell out of you when the feeling reenters my body."

"I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do," she concluded, gesturing to her statuette, "and this guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey and I'm so grateful for that. So thank you so much, thank you."