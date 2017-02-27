Oscars 2017Veteran Sound Mixer Kevin O’Connell Just Won His First Oscar After 21 Nominations
ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
awardsWatch Celebrities Read Mean Tweets About Themselves at the Oscars
gosling-mean-tweets
awardsWatch a Guy Named Gary From Chicago Steal the Show at the Oscars
Mahershala Ali poses with "Gary from Chicago" during the 89th Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
South KoreaSouth Korea's Main Opposition Party Will Seek the Prime Minister's Impeachment
South Korea Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn Speaks At News Conference
awards

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Tweet at Donald Trump During the Oscars

4:08 AM UTC

President Trump has a reputation for tweeting about entertainment events and firing back at his critics. Yet during the 2017 Oscars on Sunday night, his Twitter account remained silent.

Host Jimmy Kimmel decided to make the first move late in the award show, putting his cell phone screen up on a projector on the stage while he tweeted at the president: "Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?" Within six minutes, the tweet had more than 200,000 likes.

He followed the tweet up with another referencing Donald Trump's criticism of Meryl Streep, who has criticized the president and whom he has called overrated: "@realDonaldTrump #Merylsayshi."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME