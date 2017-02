Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. Angela Weiss—AFP/Getty Images

People Are Obsessed With Nicole Kidman's Weird Clapping

Nicole Kidman's strange clapping skills mystified social media users during the 2017 Oscars on Sunday.

Kidman, who received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Lion , appeared to only clap using her palms during the Oscars , without touching her fingers. This lead people to question whether the Aussie actor knows how to clap.

SOMEONE PLEASE TEACH NICOLE KIDMAN HOW TO CLAP pic.twitter.com/5DQFR3M0VV - #1 Rachel ✨ (@rachel) February 27, 2017

Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC - Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman clapping like Edward Scissorhands pic.twitter.com/SzSiCiNz5n - Daniel (@_DHearn_) February 27, 2017

Anyone see Nicole Kidman clapping? She claps like a seal. Awesome. #Oscars - Baratunde (@baratunde) February 27, 2017

Show us more of Nicole Kidman clapping like an insane person #oscars - Logan Cain (@LogoDash) February 27, 2017