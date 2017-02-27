Mahershala Ali poses with "Gary from Chicago" during the 89th Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Mahershala Ali poses with "Gary from Chicago" during the 89th Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. Lucy Nicholson—Reuters

Watch a Guy Named Gary From Chicago Steal the Show at the Oscars

In an Oscars gag reminiscent of Ellen DeGeneres ' 2014 pizza takeout bit, Jimmy Kimmel unloaded a sightseeing bus full of unsuspecting tourists into the Dolby Theatre Sunday night, thrusting them without warning in front of everyone who's anyone in Hollywood and millions of viewers at home. At the front of the pack was Chicagoan Gary Alan Cole—and Gary was ready for the spotlight.

Wearing a Hollywood sweatshirt and black baseball cap, Gary introduced himself to Kimmel and quickly pulled out his phone to start snapping pics of the front-row celebs. He was joined, we soon learned, by his fiancée Vickie, who could hardly contain her excitement at breathing the same air as her all-time favorite actor Denzel Washington ; Washington gamely performed a brief, impromptu wedding ceremony for the pair.

VIEW GALLERY | 57 PHOTOS Taraji P. Henson on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images Taraji P. Henson on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images 1 of 57

As Gary, Vickie and the rest of the crew rubbed Mahershala Ali's Oscar and kissed the hands of nominees Nicole Kidman and Octavia Spencer, Kimmel noted to Gary, "I feel like you're ignoring the white celebrities." To which Gary matter-of-factly responded, "Yes, I am."

The bit had a few critics —particularly after Kimmel made fun of one of the tourist's names for being unfamiliar and difficult for him to pronounce. B ut Gary, who was hardly at fault for the segment's existence, was quickly embraced. In the grand tradition of memes, which have granted the likes of Ken Bone instant celebrity, the Internet began fawning over Gary from Chicago almost immediately.

The official Chicago Bulls Twitter account invited Gary to a game:

Gary from Chicago! We've got you covered if you want to come to a game! #Oscars - Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2017

Some applauded him for soaking up the moment, as one must:

Others enjoyed his frankness under pressure:

'you're skipping over the white actors' 'yeah I am' - gary, oscars, 2k17 pic.twitter.com/tUbwGhzlZj - s // 9 (@serpentstark) February 27, 2017

And still others predicted a scramble to tell Gary's life story in a moving profile:

Who will be the first to write their profile of Gary From Chicago? #Oscars - Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) February 27, 2017

Some hoped, on Gary's behalf, that he had charged his phone the night before:

Gary is going run out of storage on his phone.#Oscars - Robert Flores (@RoFlo) February 27, 2017

And some, thanks to him, have this year's Halloween costume all planned out:

Gary from the tour bus carrying his fiance's purse at the Oscars is my Halloween costume this year. - Sam Sanders (@samsanders) February 27, 2017

Vickie got some attention, too —particularly from those wondering just what Ryan Gosling might have whispered softly in her ear:

'Hampton Inn LAX, Room 117, I'm slipping the card in your pocket now, don't react.' pic.twitter.com/lWZMfJ5lKg - pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 27, 2017

GOSLING: I saved jazz music. pic.twitter.com/iUWbUqTbjk - Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) February 27, 2017