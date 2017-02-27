Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling Have a Mickey Mouse Club Reunion at the Oscars

The Mickey Mouse Club had a great track record for setting its young stars up for future success, as evidenced at the Oscars on Sunday night.
Former Mickey Mouse teeny-boppers Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling had an adorable reunion during the opening number when Timberlake, who was performing his song "Can't Stop the Feeling" from Trolls, paused to put a hand on Gosling's shoulder.
Fans were quick to point out the reunion of the former cast mates on social media, sharing throwback photos of the pair as young co-stars:
It's a big night for both men, each of them up for an award—Timberlake for Best Original Song and Gosling for Best Actor for his role in La La Land.