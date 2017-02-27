Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling during the 89th Annual Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling during the 89th Annual Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling Have a Mickey Mouse Club Reunion at the Oscars

The Mickey Mouse Club had a great track record for setting its young stars up for future success, as evidenced at the Oscars on Sunday night .

Former Mickey Mouse teeny-boppers Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling had an adorable reunion during the opening number when Timberlake, who was performing his song "Can't Stop the Feeling" from Trolls , paused to put a hand on Gosling's shoulder.

Fans were quick to point out the reunion of the former cast mates on social media, sharing throwback photos of the pair as young co-stars:

Our boys are all grown up #Oscars pic.twitter.com/evLDvIsw4S - Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) February 27, 2017

It's a big night for both men, each of them up for an award—Timberlake for Best Original Song and Gosling for Best Actor for his role in La La Land .