Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling during the 89th Annual Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
awards

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling Have a Mickey Mouse Club Reunion at the Oscars

2:59 AM UTC

The Mickey Mouse Club had a great track record for setting its young stars up for future success, as evidenced at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Former Mickey Mouse teeny-boppers Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling had an adorable reunion during the opening number when Timberlake, who was performing his song "Can't Stop the Feeling" from Trolls, paused to put a hand on Gosling's shoulder.

Fans were quick to point out the reunion of the former cast mates on social media, sharing throwback photos of the pair as young co-stars:

It's a big night for both men, each of them up for an award—Timberlake for Best Original Song and Gosling for Best Actor for his role in La La Land.

