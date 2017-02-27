Suicide Squad Actually Has an Oscar Now and the Internet Can't Believe It

The poorly reviewed Suicide Squad can now call itself an Oscar-winning film. The superhero movie won for Best Makeup in one of the early categories at the Academy Awards on Sunday night. People took to Twitter to joke that Suicide Squad now has as many or more Oscars than classic films like The Shining , Vertigo , Citizen Kane and even this year's awards favorite La La Land , though that will likely change later in the night.

Oscar count: Suicide Squad: 1. The Searchers: 0. The Shining: 0. Touch of Evil: 0. Once Upon a Time in the West: 0. Paths of Glory: 0. - Beloved By Reddit (@pablohidalgo) February 27, 2017

Suicide Squad is crushing La La Land right now - Aaron Chewning (@AaronChewning) February 27, 2017

Suicide Squad had the same number of Oscars as Leonardo DiCaprio. Seems wrong. - Jack Pattillo (@jack_p) February 27, 2017

Oscar won by Alfred Hitchcock: 0

Oscars won by Suicide Squad: 1 - Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) February 27, 2017

SUICIDE SQUAD has more Oscars than VERTIGO and as many as CITIZEN KANE. - Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 27, 2017