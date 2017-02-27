MilitaryTrump's Choice for Navy Secretary Is Withdrawing, Citing a Tangle of Business Interests
Jimmy Kimmel Roasted 'the Highly Overrated' Meryl Streep at the Oscars

2:04 AM UTC

At Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel participated in the age-old tradition of lovingly mocking Hollywood treasure Meryl Streep for being such a Hollywood treasure. But the speech carried extra weight this year: Kimmel's roast unsubtly referenced President Trump's tweet, after Streep's political Golden Globes speech, that the actor is "overrated."

" Meryl Streep has phoned it in for more than 50 films over her lackluster career," Kimmel joked, before asking the Best Actress nominee to stand up so the audience could " join me in giving Meryl Streep a totally undeserved round of applause." He capped off the gag by asking her if she was wearing a dress from Ivanka Trump's line, and Streep, as she always does, smiled graciously and basked humbly in the feeling of unanimous adulation.

