awardsSee All the Winners of the 2017 Oscars
82nd Annual Academy Awards - "Meet The Oscars" New York
TelevisionThe People's Court Judge Joseph Wapner Dies at 97
Judge Joseph A. Wapner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk
White HouseDonald and Melania Trump Will Host the Lavish Governors' Dinner
Michelle Obama Governor's Dinner Preview In Washington
TelevisionBill Paxton Was One of TV's Great Patriarchs
CBS Photo Booth During The 2017 People's Choice Awards
Congress

GOP Rep. Darrell Issa Calls for Investigation Into President Trump and Russia

9:56 PM UTC

Representative Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) has called for an independent investigation into President Donald Trump's associates' alleged ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election — making him the first Republican lawmaker to do so.

Though Trump has said there's no validity to these claims, any internal investigation into Trump and Russia would be led by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. However, in an interview Friday with HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher, Issa said Sessions may have a conflict of interest because he worked on the President's campaign — suggesting that an outside, independent investigation would be better.

"You cannot have somebody, a friend of mine Jeff Sessions, who was on the campaign and who is an appointee," he said. "You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office to take — not just to recuse. You can't just give it to your deputy. That's another political appointee."

In the interview, Issa, who supported Trump during the election, also emphasized that any investigation may or may not find fault. However, he did say that Russian President Vladamir Putin "murders his enemies,"— as enough cause to start a probe.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME