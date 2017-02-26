White HousePresident Trump's First Dinner Out in D.C. Was at His Own Hotel
Demonstrators Protest Outside The White House As Confusion Grips Airports Amid Courts Halt Of Trump Travel Ban
North KoreaMalaysia: Poison Given to Kim Jong Un's Half Brother Killed Him Within 20 Minutes
MAN BELIEVED TO BE KIM JONG NAM
SmartphonesThis New Android Phone Is Like One Massive Screen
White HousePresident Trump Announces He'll Skip White House Correspondents' Dinner
U.S. President Donald Trump
Premiere Of Momentum Pictures' "Wheeler" - Arrivals
Actor Bill Paxton attends the premiere of "Wheeler" at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, 2017. Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic/Getty Images
celebrities

Actor Bill Paxton Dies at 61 Due to Surgery Complications

3:38 PM UTC

Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton died due to complications from surgery, PEOPLE confirms.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.

This story originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME