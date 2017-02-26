North KoreaMalaysia: Poison Given to Kim Jong Un's Half Brother Killed Him Within 20 Minutes
MAN BELIEVED TO BE KIM JONG NAM
SmartphonesThis New Android Phone Is Like One Massive Screen
White HousePresident Trump Announces He'll Skip White House Correspondents' Dinner
U.S. President Donald Trump
The PeopleFrank Luntz: Americans Trust Their Own States But Not Washington
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PROTEST
Demonstrators Protest Outside The White House As Confusion Grips Airports Amid Courts Halt Of Trump Travel Ban
Demonstrators hold up a signs outside the Trump International Hotel during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order blocking visitors from seven predominantly Muslim nations in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
White House

President Trump's First Dinner Out in D.C. Was at His Own Hotel

2:46 PM UTC

For his first dinner out in Washington D.C. since becoming president, Donald Trump dined at his own hotel.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Trump arrived at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, the Hill reports. The hotel is located just less than a mile from the White House.

Trump dined with his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, the Hill reports. Florida Gov. Rick Scott and former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage also joined Trump for the dinner.

The building that Trump's D.C. hotel is in — the Old Post Office — was leased by Trump from the federal government. Dining at his own hotel is likely open Trump up to further accusations of conflicts of interest.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME