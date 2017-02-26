Demonstrators hold up a signs outside the Trump International Hotel during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order blocking visitors from seven predominantly Muslim nations in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2017.

President Trump's First Dinner Out in D.C. Was at His Own Hotel

For his first dinner out in Washington D.C. since becoming president, Donald Trump dined at his own hotel.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Trump arrived at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, the Hill reports . The hotel is located just less than a mile from the White House.

Trump dined with his eldest daughter, Ivanka , and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, the Hill reports. Florida Gov. Rick Scott and former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage also joined Trump for the dinner.

At Trump hotel. Secret Service swarms the place. Trump walks in, sits down next to me w/ Gov. Rick Scott, Nigel Farage, Ivanka & Kuchner pic.twitter.com/5ZgTUixvwR - Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2017

The building that Trump's D.C. hotel is in — the Old Post Office — was leased by Trump from the federal government. Dining at his own hotel is likely open Trump up to further accusations of conflicts of interest .