In one of the more colorful protests at Trump Tower since President Trump took office, a group of witches met to perform a spell designed to prevent him from doing harm.

At the stroke of midnight Friday, a small group of people— some of whom didn't identify as witches— burned unflattering photos of the president and orange candles.

The protest was part of a larger effort organized online to cast "binding" spells on Trump on every waning crescent moon.

