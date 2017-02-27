White HousePresident Trump Proposes a $54 Billion Increase in Defense Spending
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House Feb. 27, 2017 Washington, DC.
Donald Trump

Watch Witches Cast a Spell at Trump Tower

3:20 PM UTC

In one of the more colorful protests at Trump Tower since President Trump took office, a group of witches met to perform a spell designed to prevent him from doing harm.

At the stroke of midnight Friday, a small group of people— some of whom didn't identify as witches— burned unflattering photos of the president and orange candles.

The protest was part of a larger effort organized online to cast "binding" spells on Trump on every waning crescent moon.

Watch the video above to see the spell-binding protest.

