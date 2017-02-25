The PeopleFrank Luntz: Americans Trust Their Own States But Not Washington
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PROTEST
politicsRead U.S. Diplomat Daniel Fried's Retirement Speech Warning Against Isolationism
Then U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Fried visits the ethnic Georgian village of Nikozi, on the border of Russian-backed separatist region of South Ossetia, Oct. 19, 2008.
FloridaMuhammad Ali's Son Detained at Airport and Was Asked 'Are you Muslim?'
The late Muhammad Ali, with Muhammad Ali Jr., then 2 1/2 years old, at Miami Beach, April 15, 1975. The boxing legend's son was detained and questioned by immigration officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning to the U.S. from a trip to Jamaica.
EntertainmentSyrian Who Worked on Oscar-Nominated White Helmets Barred From U.S. for Awards Show
The White Helmets, a documentary streaming on Netflix, has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Short. Khaled Kateeb, its cinematographer, has been barred from entering the U.S.
President Donald Trump Meets With Economic Advisors
U.S. President Donald Trump discusses the federal budget in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Announces He'll Skip White House Correspondents' Dinner

Feb 25, 2017

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Saturday that he will skip this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year," the president tweeted. "Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!"

Trump's tweet ends months of will-he, won't-he speculation about his attendance at the annual Washington gathering, which has hosted every sitting president since Calvin Coolidge at least once since its 1921 founding. Trump's decision not to attend the dinner comes after his repeated criticisms of the press as "fake news" and accusing some outlets of being "enemies of the people." Several news outlets publicly stated they were rethinking their attendance at the dinner amid Trump's unprecedented attack on the news media.

In early February, association president Jeff Mason informed members that the dinner would take place whether or not Trump attends. "The White House Correspondents' Association looks forward to having its annual dinner on April 29," Mason said Saturday. "The WHCA takes note of President Donald Trump's announcement on Twitter that he does not plan to attend the dinner, which has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic. We look forward to shining a spotlight at the dinner on some of the best political journalism of the past year and recognizing the promising students who represent the next generation of our profession."

Trump attended the dinner in 2011, in which he was famously lampooned both by then-President Barack Obama and the evening's entertainer, comedian Seth Meyers, for his false public assertions that Obama was not born in the United States. This year's dinner, which also funds a scholarship program run by the association, is scheduled for April 29.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME