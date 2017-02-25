George Clooney Warns Against Hate Under President Trump at French César Awards

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: George Clooney on stage during the Cesar Film Awards Ceremony at Salle Pleyel on February 24, 2017 in Paris, France.

George Clooney received an honorary award at Friday's 42nd César ceremony in Paris and used his speech as a platform to speak out against President Donald Trump.

Joined onstage by The Artist 's Oscar-winner Jean Dujardin, Clooney addressed the audience at the French equivalent of the Academy Awards , saying, "As citizens of the world, we're going to have to work harder and harder not to let hate win," according to the Hollywood Reporter .

"Love Trumps hate, courage Trumps fear and always rights Trump's wrongs," the actor added, while also cautioning the crowd "not to confuse dissent with disloyalty" and proclaiming that "we cannot defend freedom abroad by deserting it at home."

Clooney then pivoted the speech to address his wife, Amal, saying he was "excited about the years, and especially the months, to come," in reference to the couple's expected twins due later this year.