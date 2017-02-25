europeFrench President Hollande Hits Back at President Trump's Paris Comments
French President Francois Hollande receives the Head of Andorra Principality Government, Antoni Marti Petit and President of Parliament of the Principality of Andorra, Vicenc Mateu Zamora for a meeting and a statement to the media at the Elysee Palace on October 25, 2016 in Paris, France.
PhilippinesExclusive: Inside the Cell of Leila de Lima, Duterte's 'First Political Prisoner'
PHILIPPINES-POLITICS-CRIME-DRUGS
justiceThe FBI Talked to the White House About Its Russia Probe. That Was Probably Against the Rules
President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Feb. 24, 2017.
White HouseWhite House Bars Certain News Outlets from Daily Briefing After Trump Attack
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily News Briefing
A Syrian man carries a carpet through a devastated part of the town of Palmyra as families load their belongings onto buses in the central Homs province in Syria, April 14, 2016.
A Syrian man carries a carpet through a devastated part of the town of Palmyra in the central Homs province in Syria, April 14, 2016. Twin attacks by an Al Qaeda linked coalition against Syrian security forces in Homs killed at least 32 people on Feb. 25, 2017.  Hassan Ammar—AP
Syria

Twin Attacks on Syrian Security Buildings Kill at Least 32

1:44 PM UTC

(BEIRUT) — Twin attacks on two Syrian security offices in the central city of Homs Saturday killed at least 32 people, including a senior security official who heads the feared Military Intelligence services, state media and officials reported.

An al-Qaida-linked insurgent coalition known as the Levant Liberation Committee claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also left another high-ranking officer seriously wounded. In a statement on their Telegram channel, the group said five attackers stormed the two different security offices. The group said bombs were also detonated at checkpoints outside the buildings just as rescuers were arriving, leading to more casualties.

The governor of Homs Province, Talal Barzani, told The Associated Press there were three blasts in total, killing more than 32 people. He said the attackers were wearing suicide belts, which they detonated in the security offices. The two agencies are two kilometers (1.2 miles) apart.

Syrian State News Agency SANA said Maj. Gen Hassan Daeboul, head of the local Military Intelligence branch, was killed by one of the suicide bombers.

According to state TV and state-affiliated al-Ikhbariya TV, Brigadier Ibrahim Darwish, head of the State Security Branch, was also critically wounded in the attacks.

According to Ikhbariya, at least six assailants attacked the two security compounds in Homs' al-Ghouta and al-Mahata neighborhoods, clashing with security officers before at least two of them detonated explosive vests, killing 32 people. It was not clear if there are any civilians among the casualties.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said at least 42 security officers were killed in the attacks on the offices of the State Security and the Military Intelligence services.

The differing casualty estimates could not be immediately reconciled. Such discrepancies are not uncommon in the immediate aftermath of violence in Syria.

Homs is Syria's third-largest city and largely in the control of the government.

The attacks are among the most spectacular perpetrated against security agencies in the six-year old conflict — a coordinated operation against two heavily secured government buildings using a combination of armed assault and suicide bombing. In early days of the conflict, bombings targeting state security institutions were frequent, usually against military intelligence branches in Damascus and other cities. One of the most dramatic attacks came in July 2012, when insurgents detonated explosives inside a high-level crisis meeting in Damascus, killing four top regime officials, including the brother-in-law of President Bashar Assad and the then-defense minister.

The Syrian security forces run a vast intelligence network that enjoys great powers and operates independently of the military and with little judicial oversight. Rights groups and Syria monitors hold the various branches responsible for some of the more shadowy crimes committed during the conflict, including mass arrests, torture, extrajudicial killings and firing on protesters.

In a February report, the human rights watchdog Amnesty International reported that between 5,000 and 13,000 people were killed in mass hangings in the military's Saydnaya prison in Damascus between 2011 and 2015. It said the detainees were sent to the prison from around the country by the state's four main security branches, including the Military Intelligence.

___

Associated Press writers Albert Aji in Damascus, Syria and Sarah El Deeb in Beirut contributed to this report.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME