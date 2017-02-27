antisemitismPolice Say More Than 100 Jewish Cemetery Headstones Have Been Damaged in Philadelphia
Jewish Cemetery Damage
awardsEmma Stone Says She was Holding Best Actress Envelope During the Best Picture Mix-Up
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
awardsThe Internet Lost It Over the Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up
Jordan Horowitz of La La Land talks with award presenter Warren Beatty and show host Jimmy Kimmel after discovering that Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture instead of La La Land.
awardsSee How the La La Land Stars Reacted When They Found Out They Hadn't Won Best Picture
Ryan Gosling reacts as Moonlight is correctly named Best Picture instead of La La Land at the Oscars, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
awards

Every Record Broken at the 2017 Oscars

6:15 AM UTC

The biggest surprise of the night at the Oscars turned out to be the shocking mix-up that had the wrong movie (La La Land) onstage to accept the award for Best Picture (Moonlight, as it turned out). In fact, though La La Land won several awards, the musical did not come anywhere close to breaking the record for most Oscars, as some thought it might. Although there were more records that weren't broken Sunday night — Lin-Manuel Miranda didn't get that elusive EGOT, Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep didn't break acting records—there were still a handful of awards that did make history.

Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar. Ali broke a barrier with his win for Best Supporting Actor in Moonlight, in which he plays a tender father figure to a lost young man. In his speech, he thanked his teachers, who told him, "It's not about you... You're in service to these stories and these characters."

Viola Davis became the first black person to receive the triple crown of acting. Davis' win for Best Supporting Actress in Fences makes her the first black actor, male or female, to win a competitive Oscar, Emmy and Tony—a feat previously accomplished by only 13 women and 9 men, including Helen Mirren and Christopher Plummer.

O.J.: Made in America became the longest film to win an Oscar. Though many debated whether Ezra Edelman's documentary really qualified as a movie—it initially ran as a docuseries on ESPN, though it had a qualifying theatrical run—it made the cut and, at 467 minutes, beat War and Peace by more than half an hour.

Damien Chazelle became the youngest person to win Best Director. The La La Land director, 32, is the same age as Norman Taurog was when he won Best Director for the 1931 comedy Skippy. But Chazelle, who just turned 32 in January, is several months younger than Taurog was when he won the award.

Kevin O’Connell finally ended his own record-breaking Oscar losing streak. After 20 nominations and 20 non-wins for sound mixing, O'Connell finally won Sunday night for Hacksaw Ridge. The win ends the longest losing streak in Oscar history.

Moonlight's Dede Gardner became the first woman to win twice for producing. When the film won Best Picture, Gardner won a historic second Oscar for producing. Her previous Best Picture win was for Twelve Years a Slave.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME