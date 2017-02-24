This week, The Chainsmokers and Coldplay are an ideal rock-electronic mix with "Something Just Like This," while musical ingenue Lana Del Rey returns with the slow-burning "Love." Plus, rapper Future drops his second album in as many weeks—and this time, there's a Rihanna feature. Former X Factor contestant Bea Miller is all grown up in "song like you." And producer Alex Da Kid considers the state of the country in the haunting "American Funeral."

"song like you," Bea Miller Former X Factor contestant Bea Miller competed on the show when she was just 13. Now 18, she's matured into a thoughtful pop singer-songwriter with an unexpectedly emotional tilt. Off her new yearlong three-chapter project, "song like you" takes its cues from soul and blues but never fails to retain its catchy, crowd-pleasing qualities. "A song like you, I play it every night," she sighs, the very sound of frustration.

"Something Just Like This," The Chainsmokers and Coldplay It's a fail-proof formula: one part pleasing electronic drops from The Chainsmokers, one part soaring orchestral rock from Coldplay, one part Chris Martin's pleasant lyrics. Stir, and serve up in the form "Something Just Like This," the newest collaboration from two of popular music's most consistent success stories.

"Love," Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey returned this week with a surprise new single, "Love," a slow-burning, dreamy track that sees her make good use of her signature breathy voice and romantic imagery. From the grainy, filtered music video to the throwback lyrics, Del Rey pays an ode to the beauty of youth and retro glamour, echoing earlier work like "Video Games" and "Blue Jeans."

"Selfish," Future feat. Rihanna Rihanna may have come up empty-handed at the Grammys this year, but she's not letting that get in the way of her consistent streak of hot features. This week, she lends her supple vocals to Future's "Selfish" off the rapper's second, surprise-release album coming hot on the heels of his self-titled LP out just last week. More melodic than beat-driven, it gives both artists a chance to stretch their voices and share their feels. "Oh, let's not be alone," they sigh. "Let's be one."