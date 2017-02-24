We're just two days out from NASA's big announcement that it has discovered seven Earth-like planets in the TRAPPIST-1 galaxy. Apparently they're just a hop skip and about 40 light years away from us, but already everyone is very excited about the existence of these potentially biology-sustaining masses.
People are so excited, in fact, that they're not satisfied with sticking to their scientific names, which run the standard TRAPPIST-1b to TRAPPIST-1h. Naturally, that won't cut it for the creative types of Twitter—or for NASA, which tweeted out the naming challenge on Friday. The hashtag #7namesfor7newplanets is quickly accumulating quite a collection of suggestions for these alternate homelands, from the Greek versions of our own solar system's Roman planetary nomenclature to referencing Star Wars, Snow White's dwarves, popular characters in TV and literature, and more.
Check out some of the best below: