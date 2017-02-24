languageOxford Dictionary Proves It's Totally With It By Adding 'Squad Goals,' 'Yas' and 'Drunk Text'
Flying letters from an opened book
BrainIf You Want to Avoid Dementia, Here's What To Know
A stack of books
awardsA Photographer Tells Us What It’s Really Like to Shoot the Red Carpet
Leonardo DiCaprio
this week in healthThis Week in Health: Cheat Death, Lose Weight, Do Pilates
longevity-sleep-cure-erik-madigan-heck
viral

People Have Some Pretty Amazing Names for These Seven Earth-Sized Planets

8:06 PM UTC

We're just two days out from NASA's big announcement that it has discovered seven Earth-like planets in the TRAPPIST-1 galaxy. Apparently they're just a hop skip and about 40 light years away from us, but already everyone is very excited about the existence of these potentially biology-sustaining masses.

People are so excited, in fact, that they're not satisfied with sticking to their scientific names, which run the standard TRAPPIST-1b to TRAPPIST-1h. Naturally, that won't cut it for the creative types of Twitter—or for NASA, which tweeted out the naming challenge on Friday. The hashtag #7namesfor7newplanets is quickly accumulating quite a collection of suggestions for these alternate homelands, from the Greek versions of our own solar system's Roman planetary nomenclature to referencing Star Wars, Snow White's dwarves, popular characters in TV and literature, and more.

Check out some of the best below:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME