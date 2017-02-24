This artist's concept appeared on the Feb. 23, 2017 cover of the journal Nature , announcing that the TRAPPIST-1 star has seven Earth-size planets orbiting it.

We're just two days out from NASA's big announcement that it has discovered seven Earth-like planets in the TRAPPIST-1 galaxy. Apparently they're just a hop skip and about 40 light years away from us, but already everyone is very excited about the existence of these potentially biology-sustaining masses.

People are so excited, in fact, that they're not satisfied with sticking to their scientific names, which run the standard TRAPPIST-1b to TRAPPIST-1h. Naturally, that won't cut it for the creative types of Twitter—or for NASA, which tweeted out the naming challenge on Friday. The hashtag #7namesfor7newplanets is quickly accumulating quite a collection of suggestions for these alternate homelands, from the Greek versions of our own solar system's Roman planetary nomenclature to referencing Star Wars , Snow White's dwarves, popular characters in TV and literature, and more.

Check out some of the best below:

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Hephaestus

Ares

Aphrodite

Demeter

Poseidon

Zeus

Hecate - Thomas Moulton (@Toms4) February 24, 2017

Earth 2

Earth 2s

Earth 2s Plus

Earth 2s Plus 128GB

Earth 2s Plus 128GB Black

Earth 2s Plus 128GB Rose Gold

Earth 3#7NamesFor7NewPlanets - Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 24, 2017

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Give you up

Let you down

Run around

Desert you

Make you cry

Say goodbye

Tell a lie and hurt you - Michael (@MichaelT162) February 24, 2017

Hoth

Tatooine

Endor

Bespin

Naboo

Dagobah

Mustafar #7NamesFor7NewPlanets - Dave's Toy Show (@DavesToyShow1) February 24, 2017

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Sleepy

Happy

Dopey

Sneezey

Grumpy

Bashful

Doc - Aviva Jacobs (@JacobsAviva) February 24, 2017

Dasher

Dancer

Prancer

Comet

Cupid

Donner

Blitzen#7NamesFor7NewPlanets - Iustititia (@politicangst) February 24, 2017

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets



Beatrice

Juliet

Rosalind

Ophelia

Viola

Imogen

Cressida



After 7 of #Shakespeare's female characters@HollowCrownFans pic.twitter.com/SwfPwq8pr9 - KT Parker (@lunaperla) February 24, 2017

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Bill

Charlie

Percy

Fred

George

Ron

Ginny - Harry Potter Fans (@__HpFans__) February 24, 2017

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Pride

Lust

Gluttony

Greed

Sloth

Envy

Wrath - Pramesh Shrestha (@pramesh_stha) February 24, 2017

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Snapchat

YouTube

Messenger

Tumblr - ⓒⓐⓣⓗⓔⓡⓘⓝⓔ🐨 (@itssmecath) February 24, 2017

Planet Fitness

Planet Hollywood

Captain Planet

Planet of the Apes

Planet Coaster

Pizza Planet

Pluto #7NamesFor7NewPlanets - Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) February 24, 2017