U.S. President Donald Trump flanked by business leaders signs executive order establishing regulatory reform officers and task forces in US agencies in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Olivier Douliery—Pool/Getty Images
President Trump's New Executive Order Takes Aims at Government Regulations

6:25 PM UTC

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order taking aim at government regulations.

The president says the order will direct each federal agency to establish a regulatory reform task force.

The task forces will then recommend which regulations they can simplify or eliminate.

The president has long argued that excessive regulations are "killing jobs, driving companies out of our country like never before."

He says the regulator burden is "an impossible situation" for big and small businesses, but says, "we're going to solve it very quickly."

Trump signed the order in the Oval Office surrounded by top executives from major corporations.

He signed a previous order that instructed agencies to identify two regulations to eliminate for every new one they create.

Follow TIME