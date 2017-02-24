Nike continues their commitment to inclusivity following their "Equality" initiative with a new ad spot that's gone viral on the Internet.

In a powerful new commercial made for Nike Middle East, the brand prominently features Arab and Muslim women athletes exercising and competing . The clip opens with a women running in a hijab as pedestrians stare at her. The rest of the footage shows women in the suburbs of Dubai running, skateboarding, fencing, boxing, and ice skating bolstered a narrator who says, "what will they say about you? Maybe they'll say you exceeded all expectations."

The commercial touches on an issue that many women in the Middle East face daily while trying engage in an active and healthy lifestyle, and it even got a shout-out from Sara al-Zawqari, a spokewoman for the International Red Cross in Iraq, who took to her Twitter to voice her support of the clip.

When an ad touches on the insecurities of women in a society, digs deeper & becomes an empowerment tool rather than just a product #JustDoIt https://t.co/3Qh79aPigd - sara al-zawqari (@SaraAlZQ) February 18, 2017

Watch the full commercial below.