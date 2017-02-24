TRUMP: Thank you everybody. So great to be with you. Thank you. Great to be back at CPAC. It's a place I have really ... I love this place. I love you people. So thank you, thank you very much. First of all I want to thank Matt Schlapp and his very, very incredible wife and boss, Mercedes, who have been fantastic friends and supporters and so great, when I watch them on television defending me, nobody has a chance. So I want to thank Matt and Mercedes. And when Matt called and asked, I said, absolutely, I'll be there with you. I mean, the real reason I said it, I didn't want him to go against me because that one you can't beat. So I said absolutely. And it really is an honor to be here. I wouldn't miss a chance to talk to my friends. These are my friends. And we'll see you again next year, and the year after that. I'll be doing this with CPAC whenever I can and I'll make sure that we're here a lot. If you remember my first major speech ... sit down everybody, come on. You know the dishonest media, they'll say, he didn't get a standing ovation, you know why? Because everybody stood and nobody sat, so they will say he never got a standing ovation. They are the worst.

CROWD: USA! USA! USA!

TRUMP: So, sit down. Donald Trump did not get a standing ovation. They leave out the part ... they never sat down, they leave that out. So I just want to thank. You know, my first major speech was at CPAC, probably five or six years ago. First major political speech. And you were there. I loved the people, I loved the commotion, and then they did these polls where I went through the roof, and I wasn't even running. But it gave me an idea.

TRUMP: And I got a little bit concerned when I saw what was happening in the country and I said let's go to it. So it was very exciting. I walked the stage on CPAC. I'll never forget it really. I had very little notes and even less preparation. So when you have practically no notes and no preparation and then you leave and everybody was thrilled, I said, I think I like this business. I would have come last year but I was worried that I would be, at that time, too controversial. We wanted border security.