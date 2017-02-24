White HousePresident Trump's New Executive Order Takes Aims at Government Regulations
U.S. President Donald Trump flanked by business leaders signs executive order establishing regulatory reform officers and task forces in US agencies in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
BrexitBrexit Champion Nigel Farage Calls on European Voters to Follow Suit
Nigel Farage MEP adresses UKIP party members during the UKIP annual conference at the Macron Stadium on February 17, 2017 in Bolton, England.
TelevisionSimone Biles and Mr. T Will Compete on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars
Olympic athlete Simone Biles attends Life is Good at GOLD MEETS GOLDEN Event at Equinox on Jan. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.
snapchatHow Snapchat, Instagram and Apple Are Reinventing Photography Forever
TIME.com stock photos Social Apps iPhone Snapchat
American Cinematheque Panel Discussion With Golden Globe Nominated Foreign-Language Directors
Director Asghar Farhadi poses for a picture at the Egyptian Theatre on January 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California.  Greg Doherty—Getty Images
awards

Asghar Farhadi Will Be Represented By 2 Iranian-American Space Experts at the Oscars

5:16 PM UTC

Anousheh Ansari, the first female space tourist, and Firouz Naderi, a former director of Solar Systems Exploration at NASA, will be representing Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi at the Oscars on Sunday.

Although Farhadi’s The Salesman is a nominee for Best Foreign Language Film, Farhadi previously stated that he will not be present at the ceremony in reaction to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Iran is one of the seven majority-Muslim countries that Trump barred from traveling to the United States.

In a statement released last month, Farhadi wrote: "The possibility of [my] presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip.”

Now, Variety announced that the two prominent Iranian Americans will be attending the awards on Farhadi's behalf, as confirmed to the site by his publicist.

The Salesman follows the story of a couple whose relationship is tested as they prepare for a performance of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. In 2012, Farhadi won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for the movie A Separation and was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME